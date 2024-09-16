Gwen Walz visits Arizona to host events in Phoenix, Flagstaff and Kingman

(KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Following last week's presidential debate, Minnesota First Lady Gwen Walz is traveling to Arizona on Monday.

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, the visit is "to mobilize support and drive enthusiasm for Vice President Harris, Governor Walz, and Arizona Democrats up and down the ballot while reaching the voters who will decide this election as we approach the closing weeks of the campaign."

The press release says Walz, who is visiting the Grand Canyon State for the first time, is making stops in the following cities for the following events:

Phoenix: Meet and Greet with the Arizona Education Association (AEA)

Flagstaff: Women for Harris-Walz Panel

Kingman: Harris-Walz Stop

To watch the livestream of her visit to Phoenix, see attached video.