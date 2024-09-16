Former President Trump reacts to Taylor Swift endorsing Vice President Harris

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump lashed out at pop superstar Taylor Swift less than a week after she endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

Harris notched the endorsement from Swift shortly after last week's presidential debate.

Trump posted on Truth Social Sunday morning in all caps, "I Hate Taylor Swift."

The Harris-Walz campaign responded to Trump's post with a statement that heavily featured references to Swift's music, in part saying, "Donald Trump's week of whining and spouting conspiracy theories has voters on both sides of the aisle ready to forget that he existed."

It goes on to say, "The American people want to be out of the woods of the chaos and division of the Trump era, leave behind the blank space of Trump's broken promises, and begin again by electing vice president Harris to ensure America's future of opportunity is long lived."

It's unclear how much impact celebrity endorsements will have on the election. However, a day after Swift's endorsement of Harris, her post had driven more than 300,000 visitors to a government website that directs users to state specific voting information.