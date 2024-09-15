Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Locals attend Harris-Walz campaign event

Harris for President Campaign in Arizona
By
today at 6:12 PM
Published 6:30 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Yuma residents attended a Harris-Walz campaign event Sunday afternoon.

The event, which took place at 2:00pm, was a phone bank where people could get in touch with voters and get out the vote.

In attendance was an actress Mishel Prada, who appeared in movies and television shows like "Vida," the "The Continental: From the World of John Wick," "Riverdale," and "The Walking Dead" web series spinoff, "Fear The Walking Dead: Passage."

Prada said she comes from a Republican family and she shares why she's participating in the Harris-Walz campaign.

"I think sometimes when you talk about elections, it's more about like both sides, one side, and I think it's really about looking at the whole picture, looking at the candidates that are going to support working class families and allow people to just live with basic empathy and human dignity. And I think I can understand, you know, how I grew up with families that came from other countries and having ideas and, you know, feeling like the Republican Party had their best interests at heart, but when I became a young adult and realized, 'Oh, that's not the case.'"

Mishel Prada, actress

In addition to Prada, Senator Brian Fernandez (D-Ariz.), who is a Yuma native, also spoke at the phone bank.

