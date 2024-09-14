Skip to Content
Decision 2024

Former President Trump delivers remarks in Las Vegas

NBC
By ,
New
today at 8:03 AM
Published 8:17 AM

LAS VEGAS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump campaigned before voters in Las Vegas on Friday.

Trump held a campaign rally where he delivered remarks before eager supporters in the battleground state.

The rally was held at World Market Center in the downtown area and it marked Trump's first visit to Nevada since Tuesday's debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

"A couple of nights ago we had an even better victory. We took her on, comrade Kamala Harris. We took her on and we did really well. Every poll had us up," Trump spoke.

Trump was last in Las Vegas in August to speak about his "No taxes on tips pledge."

During Friday's remarks, Trump took aim at Harris' debate performance and asserted that she received questions in advance.

"She can't talk. She can't talk...Maybe without getting the answers. What's the story? Did she get the questions? I hear she got the questions. I also heard she had something in the ear. A little something in the ear," Trump remarked.

The former president also emphasized his stance on the nation's migrant crisis.

"We've got 21 million people that came into our country, invading our communities. Invading our cities and our towns, and destroying our country. I'm angry about Venezuelan gangs taking over Aurora, Colorado. And I'm angry about illegal Haitian migrants taking over Springfield, Ohio. You see that mess, don't you?"

Former President Donald Trump
Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content