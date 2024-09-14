Former President Trump delivers remarks in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump campaigned before voters in Las Vegas on Friday.

Trump held a campaign rally where he delivered remarks before eager supporters in the battleground state.

The rally was held at World Market Center in the downtown area and it marked Trump's first visit to Nevada since Tuesday's debate with Vice President Kamala Harris.

"A couple of nights ago we had an even better victory. We took her on, comrade Kamala Harris. We took her on and we did really well. Every poll had us up," Trump spoke.

Trump was last in Las Vegas in August to speak about his "No taxes on tips pledge."

During Friday's remarks, Trump took aim at Harris' debate performance and asserted that she received questions in advance.

"She can't talk. She can't talk...Maybe without getting the answers. What's the story? Did she get the questions? I hear she got the questions. I also heard she had something in the ear. A little something in the ear," Trump remarked.

The former president also emphasized his stance on the nation's migrant crisis.