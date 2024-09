YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The Presidential Debate between Vice President Kamala Harris and Former President Donald Trump is set to happen Tuesday night at 6 p.m. MST/ 9 p.m. E.T.

It will be hosted by ABC News and will also be simulcast on NBC.

We spoke with some locals about what they are looking for to hear from both candidates, some topics were the economy and the nation's security.

