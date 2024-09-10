Skip to Content
Local lawmakers tune into presidential debate

Eduardo Morales
By
today at 4:30 PM
Published 5:37 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Some local lawmakers share what they expect to see from both sides in tonight's presidential debate.

Arizona State Representative Tim Dunn and Arizona State Senator Brian Fernandez will be tuning in for the debate tonight.

Both are hoping to gain insight on what will be the main issues for both candidates over the next four years.

“I think we also want to know how we’re going to shut down or control our border we need to make sure that we stop the fentanyl and the poisoning of our citizens," said Rep. Dunn.

“I’d like to see more talking about some of the policies when it comes to economic development when it comes to trade," said Sen. Fernandez.

We'll share reactions from these local lawmakers tonight at ten, following tonight's debate.

Which airs right here on (nbc/cbs), while the coverage begins at 5 p.m.

Eduardo Morales

Eduardo Morales joined KYMA as a reporter in September 2023. If you have any story ideas or tips, email him at eduardo.morales@kecytv.com.

