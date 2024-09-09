Skip to Content
Decision 2024

George W. Bush will not endorse either candidate for the 2024 presidential election

By ,
today at 7:11 AM
Published 7:22 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President George W. Bush is staying out of the election fray.

NBC News reached out to the former president's office over the weekend and was told he, and his wife Laura, have no plans to endorse either candidate in the upcoming presidential race.

According to a statement from his office, "President Bush retired from presidential politics years ago."

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and a spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign declined to comment, but pointed to the campaign's Republican outreach efforts.

Meanwhile, Dick Cheney, Bush's former vice president, announced Friday that he plans to vote for Harris in November.

In the past, Bush did publically endorse Republican candidates Mitt Romney in 2012, and now-late Senator John McCain in 2008. But in 2016, he avoided commenting on Trump and focused on supporting Republican senators.

Neither he, nor Laura, voted for a major party candidate in 2016.

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content