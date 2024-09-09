George W. Bush will not endorse either candidate for the 2024 presidential election

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President George W. Bush is staying out of the election fray.

NBC News reached out to the former president's office over the weekend and was told he, and his wife Laura, have no plans to endorse either candidate in the upcoming presidential race.

According to a statement from his office, "President Bush retired from presidential politics years ago."

The Trump campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment, and a spokesperson for Vice President Kamala Harris' campaign declined to comment, but pointed to the campaign's Republican outreach efforts.

Meanwhile, Dick Cheney, Bush's former vice president, announced Friday that he plans to vote for Harris in November.

In the past, Bush did publically endorse Republican candidates Mitt Romney in 2012, and now-late Senator John McCain in 2008. But in 2016, he avoided commenting on Trump and focused on supporting Republican senators.

Neither he, nor Laura, voted for a major party candidate in 2016.