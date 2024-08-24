DNC cleanup underway, Chicago residents react

CHICAGO (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Cleanup efforts in Chicago are underway after the city hosted the 2024 Democratic National Convention (DNC), but it will be a few days before things are completely back to normal.

"I'm kinda glad it's over with. Now, we can finally park. We get to go to work. We ain't got to walk blocks away just to get to our cars," said one Chicago resident.

Neighbors in Bronzeville are relieved to get their parking spots back. While they're happy, they didn't rush to park their car anywhere as parking bans remain in place in certain areas until August 25.

The biggest projects: The United Center (UC) and McCormick Place. The UC perimeter opened Saturday at noon while McCormick Place also opens Sunday by 6:00am.

Crews outside the UC remain hard at work, with guys like Ruen doing the heavy lifting.

"Came back here and finished [Thursday and Friday] We need to finish everything [Saturday] and Sunday and that's it," Ruen shared.

While it's loud, neighbors are glad to get back to normal.

"I have to go a run all the time, so basically traffic is the big thing, so I feel relieved," said another Chicago resident.

Along Chicago's premiere shopping destination, things remain busy and fortified. If anyone wants to cross the street, they'd have to follow this barricade of fences, make their way down the street, and then finally be able to cross the street.

Shoppers said they're happy with the progress and excited for things to get back to normal.

"We like to kinda walk down here, come to Michigan and we notice, okay, we kinda have to go through a maze just to get around a short street even. So, it's kinda nice to be back to normal," said one shopper.