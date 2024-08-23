Skip to Content
Decision 2024

RFK Jr. makes announcement, withdraws from the Arizona ballot

By ,
today at 10:10 AM
Published 9:22 AM

UPDATE (10:09 AM): Robert F. Kennedy is appearing in Phoenix to make an announcement late Friday morning.

According to NBC News, they anticipate he will suspend his campaign for President.

To watch the livestream of the announcement, see attached video.

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has withdrawn from the Arizona ballot late Thursday, just a day before he and former President Donald Trump were set to appear miles apart in the Phoenix area.

Speculation has been growing that Kennedy could drop his Independent presidential bid and endorse the Republican nominee.

According to his campaign, Kennedy is scheduled to speak Friday in Phoenix "about the present historical moment and his path forward."

Hours later, Trump will hold a rally in neighboring Glendale.

On Thursday, Trump's campaign made an announcement that he would be joined by "a special guest" at his Glendale event.

Representatives for Trump's campaign did not respond to messages about whether Kennedy would be the guest and the Kennedy campaign did not immediately return a message seeking comment if he would be joining Trump.

NBC News

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

