El Centro City Council candidate spotlight

KYMA
today at 11:46 AM
EL CENTRO, Calif. (KYMA, KECY) - Eight candidates are running for a seat on the El Centro City Council. Three seats are open.

Previously, we highlighted three candidates running for a seat on the council: John Marty Ellett, Bill Caldwell and Claudia Camarena.

On Friday, we are highlighting four additional candidates: El Centro Mayor Sylvia Marroquin, Edgard Garcia, Jason Jackson and Luis Minor.

News 11's Karina Bazarte will have the details later this evening.

