Vice President Harris and Doug Emhoff celebrate 10 years together

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Shortly before Vice President Kamala Harris accepts the Democratic presidential nomination in Chicago Thursday night, she and her husband, Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, celebrated their 10th anniversary.

A photo was posted on the vice president's X account, with the caption "Happy anniversary, Dougie. I wouldn't want to be on this journey with anyone but you."

Emhoff then posted a video on his X account, which flashes a series of photos and a video of the happy couple. The second gentleman's voice is heard over the video talking about their first date and the email he sent to her afterwards which said, "Here are my availabilities for the next six months."

Now, they are celebrating a decade of marriage.