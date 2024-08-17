Vice Presidential candidate Tim Walz holds rally in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris' running mate, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz, campaigned in his home state of Nebraska Saturday, where he appealed to what he called old school libertarian, Republican Nebraskans.

Walz says the traditional Republican Party before Donald Trump contributed a lot to the state, but Walz blasted modern Republicans on the topic of freedom, saying they need to mind their own "damn business."

He also praised Harris' new economic plan, which calls for an expanded child tax credit, down payment assistance for first-time homebuyers, and a crackdown on price gouging at grocery stores.

Walz's rally in Nebraska was one of the last rallies the Harris campaign will hold ahead of the Democratic National Convention (DNC).