New York judge rules that RFK Jr. shouldn’t appear on state’s 2024 ballot

today at 6:37 AM
(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - A judge has ruled that Robert F. Kennedy Jr. should not appear on the state's 2024 presidential ballot.

On Monday, the judge ruled that Kennedy falsely claimed a New York residence on nominating petitions despite living in California.

Kennedy has vowed to appeal the decision, dismissing the ruling as partisan.

If the judge's decision is upheld, it would not only keep Kennedy off the ballot in New York, but could also lead to challenges in other states where he used an address in New York City's suburbs to gather signatures.

The ruling came after a North Carolina judge decided earlier Monday that Kennedy can remain on the state's ballot following a separate challenge on different grounds.

Dillon Fuhrman

