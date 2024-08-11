Vice President Kamala Harris and running mate Tim Walz hold rally in Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris and Minnesota Governor Tim Walz held a campaign rally in Las Vegas on Saturday.

The duo have been on the campaign trail making stops in battleground states including Pennsylvania, Wisconsin, Michigan and Arizona.

Harris' rally comes after she received an endorsement from the Culinary Workers Union on friday.

Both officials delivered remarks before enthusiastic supporters, taking aim at the campaign of former President Donald Trump and vowing to prioritize the working class.

"Again, and again and again, Donald Trump made decisions to weaken this country to strengthen his own hand. He mocked our laws. He saw division and chaos amongst our citizens. And that's to say nothing of his record as president. And I said it I want to be clear. I didn't call anybody names. I spent enough years in that lunchroom to know bullies when I see them. I just made a very clear observation that they seem to be really concerned about. I pointed out that taking away reproductive freedoms, banning books, raising the price of inland insulin, trying to hurt labor unions. Nobody's asking for that weird crap. No one's asking for it." Gov. Tim Walz (D-MN), Vice Presidential nominee