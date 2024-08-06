Locals politicians react to Vice President Kamala Harris’ pick

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris has announced Minnesota Governor Tim Walz as her running mate on Tuesday.

According to sources, prior to the announcement, Harris' shortlist had three finalists to be her running mate, which included Walz, Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro and Arizona Senator Mark Kelly.

The announcement comes after Vice President Harris formally secured the Democratic presidential nomation.

Eduardo Morales will have local politicians reacting to the pick later this evening.