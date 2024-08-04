CBS News poll shows Kamala Harris drawing even with Donald Trump in battleground states

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris draws even with former President Donald Trump across the battlegrounds and has a one-point edge nationally.

Boosted by Democrats, younger and Black voters becoming more engaged and likely to vote, and by women decidedly thinking she'd favor their interests more, Harris has reset the 2024 presidential race.

She has a one-point edge nationally, something Joe Biden never had as he was down five points when he left the race, and Harris and Donald Trump are tied across the collective battleground states.

Looking ahead, voters are also defining why the next few weeks could be critical.

On one hand, Harris has additional edges with the wider electorate that Biden did not: She's leading Trump on being seen as having the cognitive health to serve, a measure that was of course central to the campaign before Biden stepped aside.

And on policy generally, Harris is seen as a little different from Biden, opening some possibility of defining her stances for the electorate now, either way.

But to Trump's advantage some critical things have not changed: he keeps his sizable lead on voters saying they'll be financially better off with him, and that his policies would decrease migrants at the border.