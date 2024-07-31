San Luis City Council race wraps up, candidates reflect as polls close

SAN LUIS, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The San Luis City Council race has concluded with nine candidates vying for a seat on the council for the next four years.

Polling locations are now closed, and candidates have shared their final thoughts on the election process.

James Allen Jr., one of the candidates, expressed his satisfaction with the day, "All in all, I'm happy with the process. I'm happy seeing the community out and putting their vote to work for a positive change, for San Luis, for every child, every adult."

Esteban Rosales reflected on his campaign journey, "So I'm always going to be proud of myself for putting in the work. But I'm also really happy and appreciative for everybody who supported me and helped me out through this whole process."

The results will change in the days to come and will not be official for several weeks.