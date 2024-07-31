J.D. Vance visits Arizona for campaign event

(KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Vice Presidential candidate J.D. Vance is visiting Arizona for a campaign event early Wednesday evening.

According to a press release obtained by NBC News, Vance will arrive in Phoenix via Trump Force Two before heading over to the Arizona Christian University Event Center in Glendale.

On Tuesday, Vance visited Nevada for a couple of campaign rallies, one in Henderson and the other in Reno.

To watch the livestream of Vance's visit to Arizona, see attached video.