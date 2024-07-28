Former President Trump and running mate, Senator J.D. Vance, hold rally in Minnesota
ST. CLOUD, Minn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator J.D. Vance, held a campaign rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota on Saturday.
The former president addressed a crowd of supporters at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center Saturday. It comes after he headlined the 2024 Bitcoin Conference in Nashville earlier in the afternoon.
The duo criticized the Biden-Harris administration, taking aim at Vice President Kamala Harris and referring to her as an extreme liberal.
"Now, anyone who is too blind to see Biden's incompetence or too dishonest to admit it is not fit to serve as commander in chief. She lied to us. She lied to all of us, and it's unacceptable.
She was ranked as the most extreme liberal in the United States Senate based on her voting record and, my friends, I serve with some pretty crazy liberals, and she was ranked ahead of all of them."Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Vice Presidential Nominee
While delivering his speech, the former president also touched on the missile attack on Israel Saturday, and believes that if he were president the attack would not have happened.
"Hezbollah terrorists struck these children with an Iranian precision missile. Dozens more were wounded in the attack and sadly the death toll is probably going to go very substantially higher. Our hearts go out to the families of these innocent children. No parent should have to suffer the terrible loss of a child at the hands of terrorists or anybody else. [Saturday]'s attack on Israel can not be forgotten and it will go down as another moment in history created by a weak and ineffective united states president and vice president. They wouldn't have done this if I were the president. They wouldn't have done it...and they didn't. With time the situation will only get worse for our country with the kind of leadership that we have right now - which is no leadership. It's probably worse no than no leadership. It's negative.
If a crazy liberal...and she's beyond liberal. She was a failure at every stop. She was a failed Vice President. She was a horrible district attorney. She destroyed San Francisco. She was a liberal from - she was there before all the guys that you're currently reading about right...if a crazy liberal like Kamala Harris gets in the America dream is dead. I believe it's dead."Former President Donald Trump