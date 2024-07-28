Former President Trump and running mate, Senator J.D. Vance, hold rally in Minnesota

ST. CLOUD, Minn. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump and his running mate, Senator J.D. Vance, held a campaign rally in St. Cloud, Minnesota on Saturday.

The former president addressed a crowd of supporters at Herb Brooks National Hockey Center Saturday. It comes after he headlined the 2024 Bitcoin Conference in Nashville earlier in the afternoon.

The duo criticized the Biden-Harris administration, taking aim at Vice President Kamala Harris and referring to her as an extreme liberal.

"Now, anyone who is too blind to see Biden's incompetence or too dishonest to admit it is not fit to serve as commander in chief. She lied to us. She lied to all of us, and it's unacceptable. She was ranked as the most extreme liberal in the United States Senate based on her voting record and, my friends, I serve with some pretty crazy liberals, and she was ranked ahead of all of them." Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH), Vice Presidential Nominee

While delivering his speech, the former president also touched on the missile attack on Israel Saturday, and believes that if he were president the attack would not have happened.