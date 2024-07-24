Skip to Content
Decision 2024

President Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office

By ,
today at 2:25 PM
Published 2:33 PM

WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - President Joe Biden is addressing the nation from the Oval Office Wednesday night.

According to NBC News, this is in regards to the announcement the president made over the weekend where he said he would be dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.

Following the announcement, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee.

To watch the livestream of the address, see attached video.

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

NBC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content