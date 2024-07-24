President Biden addresses the nation from the Oval Office
WASHINGTON (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - President Joe Biden is addressing the nation from the Oval Office Wednesday night.
According to NBC News, this is in regards to the announcement the president made over the weekend where he said he would be dropping out of the 2024 presidential race.
Following the announcement, Biden endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic presidential nominee.
