National Education Association endorses Vice President Kamala Harris
YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The National Education Association has announced that their Board of Directors voted to endorse Vice President Kamala Harris for President.
In a press release, the vote happened on Tuesday, and Marisol Garcia, the President of Arizona Education Association (AEA), has issued the following statement:
"Our union represents 22,000 public school educators across Arizona, and we couldn't be more ready to elect Kamala Harris as President of the United States.
As Arizonans, we've seen the right-wing agenda in action. For years, extremist lawmakers cut school funding while preserving tax breaks for corporations & wealthiest. Far-right legislators tried to undermine our democracy, backing the January 6 insurrection and even introducing legislation to overrule voters' decisions in presidential elections.
Now, Trump and his allies want to bring an even more extreme version of that agenda to the national stage. But by working together, we can and will stop them.
Kamala Harris supports strong unions, fully-funded public schools, and higher pay for educators. Electing her is a critical step to protect our democracy and our fundamental freedoms and win a better life for working people all over America. Let's do this!"