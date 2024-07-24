Skip to Content
Former President Trump to stop holding outdoor rallies

today at 5:36 AM
Published 5:46 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former President Donald Trump says he plans to stop holding outdoor rallies following the one where there was an assassination attempt on his life.

That is according to two sources familiar with his campaign's operations. They say the former president will hold indoor rallies instead.

The sources also say it is possible that Trump will participate in smaller outdoor events or larger rallies in facilities where entrances are more fully controlled.

Earlier this month, a gunman fired rounds at the former president during a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania before he was taken down by police.

Dillon Fuhrman

