Vice President Kamala Harris has enough delegate support

today at 6:29 AM
Published 6:37 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris has enough delegate support to become the Democratic Party nominee.

Harris appears to be the frontrunner for the nomination. However, convention delegates are still free to vote for the candidate of their choice at the convention in August, or if Democrats hold a virtual roll call ahead of that gathering in Chicago.

The vice president was endorsed by President Biden minutes after he announced he would not be running for re-election.

Harris issued a statement after hearing the news that she has secured commitments from enough delegates saying that she looks "forward to formally accepting the nomination soon."

