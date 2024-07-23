Skip to Content
Decision 2024

President Biden to address the nation on why he’s not running for re-election

NBC
By ,
New
today at 9:05 AM
Published 9:31 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Biden will address the nation Wednesday night, after dropping out of the 2024 presidential race earlier this week.

He is currently in Delaware and plans to return to the White House Tuesday afternoon, although the location for his speech has not been finalized.

This will be the president's first address since he announced his decision to withdrawal from the presidential race.

On Sunday, Biden issued a letter which said he would not accept his party's nomination for president. A short time later he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content