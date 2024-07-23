President Biden to address the nation on why he’s not running for re-election

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Biden will address the nation Wednesday night, after dropping out of the 2024 presidential race earlier this week.

He is currently in Delaware and plans to return to the White House Tuesday afternoon, although the location for his speech has not been finalized.

This will be the president's first address since he announced his decision to withdrawal from the presidential race.

On Sunday, Biden issued a letter which said he would not accept his party's nomination for president. A short time later he endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris.