Vice President Kamala Harris speaks out on Biden dropping out of 2024 presidential race
WASHINGTON (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Vice President Kamala Harris had words of praise for President Biden on Monday in her first public appearance since the president announced he would end his bid for re-election.
Harris delivered brief remarks at an event honoring NCAA championship teams.
"I wanted to say a few words about our president. Joe Biden's legacy of accomplishment over the past three years is unmatched in modern history. In one term, he has already...surpassed the legacy of most presidents who have served two terms in office. I first came to know President Biden through His Son, Beau. We worked together as attorneys general in our states and back then, Beau would often tell me stories about his dad. He would talk about the kind of father and the kind of man that Joe Biden is. The qualities that Beau revered in his father are the same qualities that I have seen every day in our president: his honesty, his integrity, his commitment to his faith and his family, his big heart and his love, deep love, of our country. And I am firsthand witness that every day our President Joe Biden fights for the American people, and we are deeply, deeply grateful for his service to our nation."Vice President Kamala Harris