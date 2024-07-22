Nevada politicians react to President Biden dropping out

RENO, Nev. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Political figures in Nevada are reacting to President Biden dropping out of the presidential race.

"I spoke to the Vice President directly...she let me know that she is in it, to earn the vote and to win it," said Congressman Steven Horsford.

Enthusiam spewing from the Democratic Party as Kamala Harris accepts her endorsement from President Joe Biden to take his spot as the Democratic presidential candidate.

Just last week, Biden was in Las Vegas, campaigning at the NAACP National Convention. 80% of Black voters in Nevada voted for Biden in the 2020 election, a trend the president wanted to sustain.

Las Vegas NAACP President, Quentin Aavwoir says Nevadans will likey support Harris.

"She understands the importance of listening to Nevadans...President of the United States," Savwoir shared.

Congressman Horsford says Nevada is esssential to the election and will continue to be important to Harris moving forward.

"Nevada matters. It was Nevada that delivered the votes so that President Biden could win and 2020 it was Nevada who helped carry the votes so that we won the United States Senate and Nevada will matter in November," Horsford expressed.

40% of voters in Nevada haven't chosen a party yet. The Nevadan congressman, who is on a re-election campaign of his own, believes this nomination will change that.

"I not only believe it, I've called on it. This is what I've been calling for with the Vice President in the campaign is to make sure that we're speaking To the Center of America and to the center of Nevada," Horsford reasoned.

Faithful this shake up for the nation will impact communities for the better.

"There's a real lack of faith of civc faith...improve people's lives," Savwoir spoke.