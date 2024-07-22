More political figures react to Biden dropping out of 2024 presidential race

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Democrats and Republicans are continuing to speak out after President Joe Biden dropped out of the race for the White House on Sunday.

On the Democratic side, Cabinet Member and Secretary of State Antony Blinken showed support to the president in a post shared to X, where he praised the president for restoring "U.S. leadership around the world," and for delivering historic accomplishments.

Blinken noted that he plans to continue building on the administration's accomplishments over the next few months.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff, who is also close to the Biden administration, shared a message after the announcement echoing similar sentiments as Secretary Blinken. Emhoff shared that he is "deeply grateful" to the president and first lady for their friendship and suppor, adding that he is proud of their accomplishments and thankful for their leadership.

Over on the Republican side, former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney and outgoing Senator Mitt Romney (R-UT) comment on Biden's decision to drop out of the race for president.

Senator Romney says Biden's decision "was right and is in the best interest of the country." In a statement, Romney called Biden a classic Democrat even though the two rarely would see eye to eye. However, there were times, he said, when they found common ground on matters like, Ukraine, gun safety and other issues. Romney ended his statement with warm wishes to the president and first lady.

Former U.S. Representative Liz Cheney released a statement saying Biden made a "courageous decision" and he "deserves our gratitude for his decades of service to our nation."

Neither Romney or Cheney commented on Biden's endorsement of Vice President Kamala Harris to replace him as the Democratic nominee for president.