Local residents and lawmakers react to President Biden dropping out of 2024 presidential race

By ,
today at 11:54 AM
Published 12:05 PM

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - President Joe Biden announced Sunday that he is bowing out of the 2024 presidential race.

In a letter posted to his social media account, Biden will address the nation later this week, and in a separate post, he has endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris as the Democratic nominee.

In the letter, Biden said:

"It has been the greatest honor of my lift to serve as your president. And while it has been my intention to seek reelection, I believe it is in the best interest of my party and the country for me to stand down and to focus solely on fulfilling my duties as president for the remainder of my term."

Following the news, locals shared their reaction to the news, with one resident, William Agee, saying, "Well, I think he made a good choice because he's getting too old. And, you know, we need people in there that are more capable than he has proved himself to be."

News 11's Danyelle Burke North will have more local reaction, as well as reaction from local lawmakers, regarding Biden's announcement and his endorsement of Kamala Harris later this evening.

