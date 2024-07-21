Minnesota representative on calls for Biden to step aside and the future of the Democratic Party

EDITOR'S NOTE: President Biden has announced that he will drop out of the 2024 presidential race. Read more HERE.

WASHINGTON (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Representative Dean Phillips (D-MN) spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation on Sunday about calls for President Joe Biden to step down from the presidential race.

Phillips said, "It is time to step aside and turn this over to a new generation. My endorsement stays until he makes that decision. I'm encouraging that. The country is encouraging it and he has a chance to be an American hero"

During the interview, Brennan and Phillips talked about the future of the Democratic Party, with Brennan asking Phillips if he thinks Congress "goes to Republican control," to which Phillips said:

"I think so. And in fact, I think that's one reason we're seeing this massive shift right now is, it's in my colleagues' backyard. They're seeing their numbers precipitously decline, our frontliners of the most important districts in the country. And to your point, I won a district that had not voted for a Democrat in 60 years. There are some of us that know how we can re-invite independents, "never Trump Republicans." Democrats have been using imposition, not invitation. And I think my colleagues are recognizing that, sadly, a man we love, Joe Biden, is going to drag down this whole ticket. It's not just about the White House. And if Democrats do not hold the Senate or take back the House, I think it's real problematic for this country and for the future. And the answer is absolutely and that is a pervasive sentiment, and it's real."

