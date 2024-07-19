Skip to Content
Decision 2024

President Biden's family members discusses possible exit plan

NBC
By ,
New
today at 4:03 PM
Published 4:16 PM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Members of President Biden's own family are talking about his possible exit plan from the presidential race.

NBC News is reporting that two people familiar with the discussions say the family is discussing how he would want to drop out on his own timing and with a carefully calculated plan in place.

They say the talks also include concerns about the impact of the campaign on his health, his family and the stability of the country.

This new development comes in spite of Biden repeatedly saying he would not drop out of the race.

