RNC underway in Milwaukee, VP expected to be announced

MILWAUKEE, Wisc. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Republican National Convention (RNC) kicks off in Milwaukee Monday, with delegates and officials descending on Wisconsin amid the tumult that follows an assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump as he prepares to become the GOP's official nominee.

Trump is expected to reveal his choice for a running mate Monday as the convention opens. Bret Baier of Fox News reported Monday morning that Trump confirmed those plans to him in a telephone interview.

"Yes, we're going to get the [on Monday]," baier said. "And he said there's other things to come. I don't know what that means."

A Trump campaign official deferred to the interview when asked for comment.

Trump, the presumptive Republican nominee, is focused on three finalists: Senator J.D. vance of Ohio, Senator Marco Rubio of Florida and Governor Doug Burgum of North Dakota.

But the search process has been closely guarded by the former president and top advisers, with everything from timing to the identity of his choice largely up to Trump himself.