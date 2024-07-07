Bernie Sanders on Biden’s debate performance and possibility of new Democratic nominee

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Senator Bernie Sanders (D-VT) spoke with Robert Costa on Face the Nation on Sunday about President Biden's debate performance and what he thinks Biden should do moving forward in the 2024 campaign.

"The American people want an agenda for the next four years that speaks to the needs of the working class of this country. So frankly, I don't think the President has brought that agenda forward. He has got to say, I am prepared to take on corporate greed, massive income and wealth inequality and stand with the working class in this country. He does that, he's going to win, and win big." Sen. Bernie Sanders (D-VT)

When asked if he plans to participate in inter-party discussions about the future of the Democratic ticket Senator Sanders said:

"No, I have not been invited. No, I will not attend. I think right now, look, I understand. Biden had a terrible debate performance. I think he's done better since, he's got to do better again. And I know that that is a legitimate concern. But I think most importantly, now, this is not a beauty contest, it's not a Grammy Award contest. It is a contest of who stands with the vast majority of the people in this country, the elderly, the children, working class, the poor. And that candidate is obviously Joe Biden."

