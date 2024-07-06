California governor visits Pennsylvania for Biden campaign event

BUCKS COUNTY, Penn. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - California Governor Gavin Newsom is campaigning for President Joe Biden Saturday at a rally in Bucks County, Pennsylvania.

Newsom was joined with state Senator Steve Santarsiero (D-Bucks), state Rep. Tim Brennan (D-Bucks), Bucks County Commissioner Diane Ellis-Marseglia, and Ashley Ehasz, the Democratic candidate running to unseat U.S. Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-1st District).

Governor Newsom said the rally "slamming Donald Trump's attacks on our democracy and threats to our fundamental rights and freedoms."

Governor Newsom told Biden supporters that this moment is existential between daylight and darkness. He said that former President Trump wants America in reverse and is determined to bring the United States back to the 1960's.

Biden and first lady Jill Biden will appear in Philadelphia on Sunday at a National Education Association (NEA) conference, for their first joint Pennsylvania event since the June 27 presidential debate.

Bucks County is widely viewed as the lone remaining swing county in the Philadelphia region and is key for both presidential candidates.

This is not the first time Newsom has stumped for Biden in 2024; he’s been a frequent surrogate for the president’s reelection campaign, even telling NBC's Meet the Press in February that it was because of Biden’s age "that he’s been so successful" as president.

Newsom is among those mentioned as potential replacements should Biden step aside and allow an open convention when Democratic delegates convene in Chicago next month.