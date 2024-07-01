Ohio senator on 2024 Presidential Debate, potential vice president nomination and if Trump pardons himself

(CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Senator J.D. Vance (R-Ohio) spoke with Margaret Brennan on Face the Nation on Sunday about the first Presidential Debate between President Biden and former President Donald Trump last Thursday.

When asked why Donald Trump would make false claims during the debate, Senator Vance blamed the media, saying they are "running interference" on a lot of what was said.

During the interview, Brennan and Vance talked about the potential of becoming former President Donald Trump's Vice President.

Being a member of the Senate for 18 months, Vance said he is "not running for Vice President" but "would be very interested in the job" if he was asked.

Talks then came to former President Donald Trump's indictments and if Vance believes a president can pardon himself for federal crimes.

"I believe that the President has broad pardon authority...but more importantly, I think the President has immunity. It's not about whether he should pardon himself. It's about whether he should be prosecuted in the first place for discharging his official duties. So in that way, I sort of reject the premise of the question here. We need to have some recognition that- you know, look, a Democrat wins the presidency, they try to throw the Republican president in jail or a Republican wins the president. They try to throw the Democrat president in jail, that is the pathway to unraveling 250 years of American constitutional tradition and making the president totally unable regardless of party to do their job. That is not a good thing and it's not something I think any Republican supports." Sen. J.D. Vance (R-OH)

