Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announces his running mate

OAKLAND, Calif. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is set to announce his running mate during an event in Oakland on Tuesday.

Earlier this month, NBC News confirmed Kennedy's shortlist for vice president, which includes New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers and former Minnesota Governor and pro wrestler Jesse Ventura.

However, Rodgers and the Jets did not respond to request for comments, and Ventura could not be reached for comment, according to NBC News.

Kennedy started running as an Independent after his campaign as a Democrat failed to build support from the party's base.

Earlier this year, Kennedy announced he was creating a new political party called "We the People" in hopes of getting on the ballot in California and in his White House run.