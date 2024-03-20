Skip to Content
Decision 2024

President Biden to continue campaigning in Arizona

By ,
today at 8:49 AM
Published 8:56 AM

PHOENIX, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY/NBC) - President Biden is continuing his campaign in Arizona on Wednesday.

According to NBC News, President Biden is delivering remarks on his investing in America agenda at around 11:45am Pacific.

The president arrived on Tuesday following his stops in Reno and Las Vegas, where he participated in a campaign event to officially launch an organizing initiative called "Latinos con Biden-Harris."

To watch the livestream of his campaign, see attached video.

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

NBC News

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content