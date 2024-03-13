RFK Jr. discusses possible running mates

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been testing out the waters for his possible presidential running mates.

RFK Jr., an Independent presidential candidate, has some notable names on his shortlist, including New York Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the former Governor of Minnesota and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura.

Kennedy told the New Tork Times that he's talked "pretty continuously" with the Jets quarterback about serving as his vice president.

Kennedy said he considers "star power and independent zeal" as assets in his hunt to beat Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

Whether Rodgers or Ventura actually accepts the potential offer remains to be seen.