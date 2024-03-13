Skip to Content
Decision 2024

RFK Jr. discusses possible running mates

By ,
today at 6:36 AM
Published 6:45 AM

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has been testing out the waters for his possible presidential running mates.

RFK Jr., an Independent presidential candidate, has some notable names on his shortlist, including New York Jets Quarterback Aaron Rodgers and the former Governor of Minnesota and professional wrestler Jesse Ventura.

Kennedy told the New Tork Times that he's talked "pretty continuously" with the Jets quarterback about serving as his vice president.

Kennedy said he considers "star power and independent zeal" as assets in his hunt to beat Donald Trump and Joe Biden in the 2024 election.

Whether Rodgers or Ventura actually accepts the potential offer remains to be seen.

Article Topic Follows: Decision 2024

Jump to comments ↓

NBC News

Author Profile Photo

Dillon Fuhrman

If you have any story ideas, reach out to him at dillon.fuhrman@kecytv.com.

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content