2024 GOP candidate Nikki Haley on term limits, spending deadline and Trump

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CBS, KYMA/KECY) - Former South Carolina governor 2024 Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley spoke with Robert Costa on Face the Nation Sunday about Senate Minority Leader McConnell's recent health issues.

When asked if Mitch McConnell should step down, Haley said, "I am completely for term limits."

"I'm completely for mental competency tests for anyone over the age of 75. And I'm not saying that to be disrespectful."

During the interview, Haley and Costa talked about the upcoming spending deadline in DC and balancing the spending budget.

"Well, I think Congress needs to do their job. You know, Biden has pushed us into- into socialism light. He's spending on every single thing and they've forgotten the role of government. Government was intended to secure the rights and freedoms of the people. It was never meant to be all things to all people...We need an accountant. I'm an accountant. That's why I want to put an end to this and start having government work for the people again." Nikki Haley, 2024 Republican presidential candidate

Later in the interview, Costa asked Haley about aising her hand at the GOP debate saying she would support Former President Trump as the nominee even if he was convicted of a crime.

"What you saw were candidates on that stage said that they would do exactly what they signed and pledged to do which is support the Republican nominee. That's what we are saying. I don't think President Trump's going to be the nominee...But I will tell you that any Republican is better than what Joe Biden and Kamala Harris are doing," Haley explained.