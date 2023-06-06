Chris Christie set to announce 2024 presidential bid

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former New jersey Governor Chris Christie is set to announce his bid for the 2024 presidential race in a town hall event Tuesday in New Hampshire.

Christie will take part in a town hall event in Manchester, two sources tell NBC News.

It will mark the second presidential campaign for christie, who finished sixth in the 2016 New Hampshire primary before dropping out the race entirely. He then endorsed Donald Trump just days before Super Tuesday, lending a credible name to the former president's momentum at the time.

The two became allies, with the former New Jersey governor heading up Trump's presidential transition team, and later preparing him for debates against Joe Biden in 2020.

But Christie has emerged as a vocal critic of Trump after the then-president refused to concede his loss to Biden and pushed baseless claims of widespread election fraud.

Christie has an uphill fight ahead of him.

According to polling, Trump is once again the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, and a poll by Monmouth University this week found that christie's favorability rating among Republicans is quite poor with just 21% of registered voters. GOP-leaning voters holding a favorable view of him, while 47% view him unfavorably.