2024 presidential candidate Nikki Haley participates in Iowa townhall

DES MOINES, Iowa (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Presidential Candidate Nikki Haley took part in a townhall in Des Moines Sunday.

CNN Anchor and Chief Washington Correspondent Jake Tapper moderated the event Sunday. Haley discussed several topics including the war in Ukraine.

"It's in the best interest of America, it's in the best interest of our national security for Ukraine to win. We have to see it through and finish it," Haley expressed.

During the townhall, Haley also voiced her opinion on the red flag laws saying, "I don't trust government to deal with red flag laws. I don't trust that they won't take them away from people who rightfully deserve to have the. Because you've got someone else judging whether some should have a gun or not. It is a Constitutional right that people can protect and defend themselves. What I want is for the feds to do their jobs. I want us to take illegal guns off the street. And I want us to deal with the mental health. And I want us to have the backs of law enforcement. That's when we'll get safety back on our streets again."

The former South Carolina governor and 2024 Republican presidential contender criticized Florida Governor Ron DeSantis saying it is hypocritical to "spend taxpayer dollars" on a legal battle with Disney over what started as a policy agreement.

"So, here you have DeSantis, who accepted $50,000 in political contributions from Disney. He went and put their executives and their lobbyists on prominent boards throughout Florida. And he went and basically gave the highest corporate subsidies in Florida's history to Disney. But because they went and criticized him...It's just, like, all this vendetta stuff, we've been down that road again. We can't go down that," Haley declared.

Haley also gave her stance on critical race theory saying in part, "I want everybody to live the way they want to live. But stop pushing your views on everybody else. That's the problem. They're starting to push everything on the rest of us."