How to vote in Arizona’s municipal election

A rundown on voting during the municipal election

YUMA, Ariz. (KYMA, KECY) - The municipal election is being held on Tuesday, November 2. Here's how to get your vote in:

Voting in Arizona requires being at least 18 years old, an American citizen, and a resident of Arizona.

A resident must also register 29 days before the election, as same-day registration is not allowed in Arizona, and proof of citizenship must be provided when voting in person.

Voters may register in person or online and may check their registration status here, as well as polling locations.

Absentee voting is available with no extra requirements for eligibility.

Polls are open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.

BallotPedia offers a lot of information for voters including an FAQ and a more in-depth look at the ballot measures.

The Arizona Information Portal is another resource for voters to look up their local polling location and ballots checks.