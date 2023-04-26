Massive media shake-offs for NBCUniversal, FOX NEWS and CNN as the bombshell drops with 3 major departures

New York, NY. (NBC / KYMA, KECY-TV) - The media world took a huge hit this week, losing 3 big players in the news business. The latest Hollywood executive and former CEO of NBC News, Jeff Shell, was dismissed under scrutiny for sexual misconduct. Tucker Carlson, who swept the cable news world by a storm, with repeated top news ratings for several years, shocked the nation with his departure from FOX. CNN fired Don Lemmon, after a 17 career, for consistent derogatory comments and toxic behavior towards women, behind the scenes and on-air. Moving forward, the media moguls are facing challenges on how to replace the household names, keep ratings leveled out and rebrand their shows.

