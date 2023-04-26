Hutchinson announces presidential campaign

BENTONVILLE, Arka. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - Former Arkansas Governor Asa Hutchinson is entering the 2024 race for president.

The Republican candidate made the announcement Wednesday from his hometown of Bentonville.

Hutchinson, age 72, served as governor for two terms before leaving office in January.

He is also a former U.S. Attorney and Congressman, serving in the House until 2001 when he joined the Bush administration as head of the DEA and an Undersecretary of Homeland Security.

Hutchinson enters growing field of GOP presidential candidates including former President Donald Trump and former South Carolina Governor Nikki Haley.