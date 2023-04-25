Skip to Content
President Biden announces 2024 re-election

(NBC, KYMA/KECY) - President Biden has announced that he will be running for a second term. The pre-taped messages comes four years to the day of when he announced his run for president in 2019 for the 2020 election.

The president's campaign video highlights his key messaging and policy moves from the past few months and draws attention to his accomplishments from his first two years in the oval office.

He also calls out "MAGA extremists" for attacking "bedrock freedoms" in the video.

Vice President Kamala Harris will again be joining Biden on the ticket and is also featured prominently throughout the video.

He ends the video with a message saying, "Let's finish the job."

At 80-years old, the president will be the oldest candidate to seek re-election.

