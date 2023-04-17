Skip to Content
Dominion vs. Fox News: The 1.6 billion lawsuit alleging the network spews conspiracy theories

Washington D.C. (NBC / KYMA, KECY-TV) - Dominion Voting Systems filed a lawsuit against the number one rated cable news network, Fox News, claiming the network spewed conspiracy theories on coverage of the 2020 Presidential Election.

The court date was pushed back a day and is set to continue the start of the trial, with opening statements tomorrow morning.

Fox news mogul, Rupert Murdoch along with executives, producers and on-air hosts, including Tucker Carlson and Sean Hannity are set to testify. The trial against the leading cable news outlet is expected to be one of the closely watched defamation cases in years.

