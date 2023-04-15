Skip to Content
today at 6:23 AM
Published 6:29 AM

SCOTUS temporarily blocks Texas abortion pill ruling

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC, KYMA/KECY) - The Supreme Court has put a temporary hold on a ruling that limits access to abortion drugs.

The original ruling, made by Texas-based U.S. District Judge Matthew Kaczmarek, prevented patients from obtaining the key abortion pill mifepristone by mail.

That ruling will no longer go into effect Friday as originally scheduled. However, it still could later on after the temporary block expires.

Nevertheless, the decision means that, at least for now, women can still obtain mifepristone by mail as the legal battle continues.

NBC News

