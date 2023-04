Washington D.C. (NBC / KYMA, KECY-TV) - Texas Federal Judge suspended the FDA's approval of Mifepristone, one of two drugs used to induce abortions. Elected officials on both sides of the aisle, debate over banning the sale of the pills across the country. The heated battle over abortion is keeping the nation divided, as roughly a quarter of the states have banned nearly all abortions in the 8 months since Roe V. Wade was overturned.

