Analysts on Capital Hill suggest inflation is leveling off, as interest rates spike

Washington, D.C. (NBC / KYMA, KECY-TV) - Talks on Capital Hill suggest inflation is tapering off and the economy is beginning to normalize, giving Americans a bit of relief. This may be so, but increased interest rates are putting the Federal Reserve in a tough spot. More than half the country are living without emergency savings. The largest contributing factors are economic instability, and inflation. There is higher cost of borrowing which impacts targeted interest rates.

Jessica McClain joined as an anchor in February 2023. If you have any story ideas, you can contact her at jessica.mcclain@kecytv.com

KYMA KECY is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.