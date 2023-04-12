Analysts on Capital Hill suggest inflation is leveling off, as interest rates spike
Washington, D.C. (NBC / KYMA, KECY-TV) - Talks on Capital Hill suggest inflation is tapering off and the economy is beginning to normalize, giving Americans a bit of relief. This may be so, but increased interest rates are putting the Federal Reserve in a tough spot. More than half the country are living without emergency savings. The largest contributing factors are economic instability, and inflation. There is higher cost of borrowing which impacts targeted interest rates.