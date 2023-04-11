Nationwide debate over guns intensifies in the aftermath of Louisville mass shooting

Louisville, KY. (NBC, KYMA, KECY-TV)) - The nationwide debate over guns intensifies as both Democrat and Republican lawmakers remain in a deep battle, following the Louisville mass shooting that killed 5 people. Americans are left with unanswered questions, that seem to be a reflection of Congress's lack of action, when it comes to mental health and accessibility to guns. More than 140 mass shootings have taken the lives of innocent people in the last year alone. Sadly, a familiar cycle that seems to never break. Demands for action cry out, but voices are unheard. The question remains, when will Congress take action and put a stop to the senseless acts of evil, reaching a bi-partisan bill that will move our country out of this chaos and carnage.

