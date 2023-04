Kyiv, Ukraine (NBC / KYMA, KECY-TV) - Nearing 14 months into the war on Ukraine, the Biden administration pledged an additional 2.6 billion dollars into military war aid, fighting against the Russian invasion. A new weapons package deal that includes laser guided missiles, which will be used to reportedly shoot down drones, purchased by Russia from Iran. The U.S. currently totals at 35 billion in funding towards the Ukrainians.

